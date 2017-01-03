Apple iOS 10.3 Beta To Come With 'Theater Mode'
Menu

Apple iOS 10.3 Beta To Come With 'Theater Mode'
Tuesday, 03 January 2017, 10:46 Hrs
18
separator
19
separrator
26
separator
7
Separator
 Print Print Email Email


NEW YORK: Apple's upcoming iOS 10.3 beta operating system is rumoured to be coming come with 'Theater mode' which will be accessible via a 'popcorn-shaped' icon in control centre, a media report said.



"It is still unclear as to what 'Theater mode' accomplishes or how it works, however the name suggests a set of device settings suitable for use in a movie theater," appleinsider.com reported.



The recent iOS update was iOS 10.2, launched earlier this month with new emoji characters, tweaks to Music on iPhone and the company's new TV app.



The company is also reportedly working on new iPad-specific software features such as improved Apple Pencil support to accompany the hardware updates.



"Most recently, Apple released the second beta version of iOS 10.2.1 to public testers last week with minor bug fixes and performance improvements," the report noted.



Read Also:
Microsoft To Launch Surface Pro 5 Tablet Soon: Report
Coolpad Mega 3: Budget Smartphone For Selfie Lovers


Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset

Get the weekly updates from Gadget world
Email:
Follow SI :

SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved