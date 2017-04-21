Apple, Nike To Unveil Limited Edition Apple Watch 2
Apple, Nike To Unveil Limited Edition Apple Watch 2
Friday, 21 April 2017, 10:55 Hrs
3
2
4
1
SAN FRANSICO: Apple and Nike are working to expand their smartwatch series partnership for the Apple Watch 2 with a new limited edition NikeLab offering.



"NikeLab will feature a simple face to focus on fitness and will go on sale April 27, but will only be available through Nike's website and at an Apple pop-up shop in Tokyo," US-based new service thestreet.com reported on Friday.



Last year, Apple released Apple Watch Nike+ that features built-in GPS to track users' pace, distance and route — even if they don't have iPhone with them.



Apple Watch Nike+ is water resistant (50 metres). Training data including pace, distance and heart rate are available at a glance and through shared run summaries.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 



Source: IANS
