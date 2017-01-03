AnG Launches New Alarm Camera For Home Surveillance
NEW DELHI: Electronic security solution provider AnG India on Tuesday launched its new home automation camera series "AnG 1099x", that includes 720P wireless alarm camera and wireless PIR detector with door and window sensor at 10,900.
It can be paired with an app to remotely view as well as move the camera with pan and tilt options.
"The camera itself is distinctive, with digital pan, tilt, and zoom functions, plus sharp night vision and a two-way audio feature that enables users to speak to whoever is under the eyes of the camera," said Director of AnG India Pulkit Punj in a statement.
The series supports 32 channel wi-fi alarm sensors, one key arming and disarming, UID scan, Amazon Cloud PnP service.
"With the launch of this new home automation camera series, we plan to deliver supreme quality of surveillance solution to our customers," Punj added.
Source: IANS
