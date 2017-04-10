AnG 1099x HD Wireless Camera: Your Trustworthy Home Security Device



NEW DELHI: Adding another dimension to the concept of connected devices where you can "see" everything inside your home while being outdoors, here comes a new-age Internet Protocol (IP) camera.



Launched by Noida-based electronic security solution provider AnG India, the device lets you keep an eye on where your family members -- even pets -- are, right on your smartphone while sitting in office.



Priced at Rs 9,500 (plus taxes), we reviewed AnG's 1099x HD wireless alarm camera that comes with wireless passive infrared sensor (PIR) detector with door and window sensors.



Here is what works for the device.



The configuration is a tricky process and the working of the device depends a lot on the internet; so make sure that you have a strong and reliable net connection at home.



Once the device is configured, you need to "add" the camera into the official "QV View" app. You can add multiple cameras if you have several of them installed and create a whole ecosystem of the device on your smartphone.



After the camera is paired with the app, the user can remotely view the insides of his or her home as well as move the camera with pan and tilt options.



Not just pan and tilt, with its 180 degree view feature, the device can be moved from left to right for enhanced viewing. You can increase the brightness and clarity of the picture and volume within the app itself.



The device comes with 32GB memory card and claims to record one week's footage in high definition. It has a monitoring advantage over iOS, Android or computer monitors with Microsoft certified plug-in with no virus risk.



The camera also supports door and window sensors. It also has the track feature, by which it catches a movement in the room and then focuses on the movement for a clear video.



The night-vision camera also provides a clear picture for a user to figure out movement in the dark.



What does not work?



The camera is not suitable for outdoor use as it is not water and dust proof; so either you protect it with a shade or use it indoors. You cannot zoom in or zoom out the device either.



You can track the movement in the dark but that also depends on the ambient lighting. The picture becomes a bit grainy and sometimes it is difficult to identify the object. The LED lamps around the lens serve little purpose in the dark.



There is also a two-second delay in the response time when you compare the action and the footage recorded.



Conclusion: Although the device has some limitations regarding clarity about the object's movement in the dark, it is still a good deal as it lets you monitor your home from anywhere, any time.



Source: IANS