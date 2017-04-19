Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick With Voice Remote In India
NEW DELHI: To push more consumers stream content using less bandwidth, Amazon on Wednesday launched Fire TV stick with voice remote in India.
Priced at Rs 3,999 (including taxes), the media stick will be available on Amazon.in and select retail stores, including Reliance Digital and Croma across India.
"Fire TV stick offers access to a vast selection of movies and TV shows, popular apps and features designed specifically for customers in India including voice search for Amazon video titles in Hindi and English," Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV, told reporters here.
Powered by quad-core processor, the stick plugs into HDTV and lets consumers access thousands of movies, games and apps.
As an introductory offer, customers who purchase a Fire TV stick by May 31 and subscribe to an annual Prime membership will receive Rs 499 credit back to their Amazon Pay balance.
The stick offers support for High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC), giving customers more 1080p streams from their existing Internet connection and also supports 802.11ac MIMO Wi-Fi.
As a limited time offer, customers will receive upto 100GB of free data on Airtel broadband and 4G home Wi-Fi devices, valid for three months from the time of activation; up to 240GB of free data from YOU broadband; six months of unlimited ad-free music from Gaana; a three month free premium video membership from Eros Now; and one month of ad-free streaming from Voot and Voot kids.
Amazon also announced the release of three new titles on Prime Video, exclusively for Prime members and available on Fire TV stick -- "Baahubali : The Lost Legends," Oscar winning "Suicide Squad" and a standup comedy special by Kenny Sebastian.
