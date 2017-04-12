Airtel Launches Internet TV With 7,999 Annual Subscription
NEW DELHI: Airtel Digital TV, the direct-to-home arm of Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday launched 'Internet TV -- powered by Android TV, which brings online content to the TV screen along with a bouquet of over 500 plus satellite TV channels, the company said.
Airtel 'Internet TV' transforms any TV into a Smart TV and enables users to switch seamlessly between online and linear TV content with a single device.
It is priced at 4,999 with three month Digital TV subscription. Also, for a limited period, customers can pay 7,999 and get the Airtel Internet TV with one year subscription.
Airtel 'Internet TV' will be available exclusively on Amazon India starting on Wednesday.
It will be available through Airtel Digital TV touch points -- retail stores/website/contact centres soon after online launch, a company statement said.
"Customers can stream and cast their favourite content directly on to their TV as well download their favourite apps and play games. All of this along with the best satellite TV experience with 500 plus channels offers the complete Home entertainment experience," the statement said.
"Growing broadband penetration is driving the popularity of online content, particularly in urban homes, and with Airtel 'Internet TV' we are bringing world-class content from the web and much more to the TV screen," said Sunil Taldar, CEO & Director of DTH, Bharti Airtel.
Airtel 'Internet TV' comes preloaded with Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Music, Google Play Games, Airtel Movies and more. It also comes with access to Google Play Store that allows users to download their apps, content and games on to their TV.
"This latest innovation has been designed keeping in mind the needs of Indian homes and it bridges the gap between online and offline worlds to enable an end-to-end entertainment experience with the convenience of a single device.
"We will continue to add exciting content platforms to Airtel 'Internet TV' and invite customers to experience this innovative offering," Taldar added.
Airtel 'Internet TV' comes with in-built Wi-Fi receiver, Bluetooth based remote control and is integrated with Google voice search feature.
The company has also rolled out bundled offers for its home broadband customers. 'Internet TV' customers just need to register for myHOME on MyAirtel app and can avail upto 25GB additional data on their Airtel broadband account every month, the statement said.
Read Also:
TopPortable Wi-Fi Routers in India
lephone Unveils New 4G Smartphone In India
Source: IANS
Post your Comment
All form fields are required.