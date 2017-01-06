ASUS Unveils World's First Smartphone With 8GB RAM
ASUS Unveils World's First Smartphone With 8GB RAM
Friday, 06 January 2017, 10:52 Hrs
LAS VEGAS: Taiwan-based tech major ASUS on Thursday launched ASUS ZenFone AR smartphone -- world's first handset that comes with a massive 8GB of RAM -- at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) here.

It is the first smartphone that will be Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready. 

Tango is a set of sensors and computer-vision software by Google that enables unique augmented reality (AR) user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities and indoor navigation. 

Daydream is Google's platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality and supports Daydream VR apps. ZenFone AR was developed in close cooperation with Google to deliver the best Tango and Daydream experiences.

The smartphone comes with ASUS TriCam, a three-camera system consisting of a 23MP main camera, motion-tracking camera, and depth-sensing camera and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, the company said. 

ZenFone AR is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, features a 5.7-inch WQHD Super AMOLED display and a new five-magnet speaker makes Daydream VR apps, games, and videos more immersive and entertaining.



Source: IANS
