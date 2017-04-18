Menu
Weak Global Cues Pull Indian Equities Lower

Tuesday, April 18, 2017
NEW DELHI: Bearish global cues, coupled with a marginally weak rupee and heavy selling pressure in metal, automobile and healthcare stocks, pulled the Indian equity markets lower on Tuesday.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 34.15 points or 0.37 pct to 9,105.15 points.

The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 29,487.78 points, provisionally closed at 29,319.10 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- down 94.56 points or 0.32 pct from the previous close at 29,413.66 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 29,701.19 points and a low of 29,286.38 points during the intra-day trade. 

The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,769 declines and 1,120 advances.

On Monday, the benchmark indices closed on a flat note as caution over upcoming monsoon update and the ongoing fourth quarter results season eroded investors' risk-taking appetite.

Source: IANS
