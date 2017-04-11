Menu
Value Buying Lifts Equity Markets Higher

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
MUMBAI: Value buying and short covering lifted the Indian equity markets to provisionally close on a positive note during Tuesday's trade session.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, IT and pharma stocks.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged up by 55.55 points or 0.61 per cent to provisionally close at 9,237 points.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE provisionally closed with gains of 212.61 points or 0.72 per cent.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 29,630.06 points, traded at 29,788.35 points (at 3.35 p.m.) from its previous day's close at 29,575.74 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 29,804.51 points and a low of 29,570.58 points during the intra-day trade.

Source: IANS
