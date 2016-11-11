Menu
Sensex Sinks 413 Pts On Profit-Booking

Friday, November 11, 2016
MUMBAI: BSE Sensex crashed nearly 413 points and NSE Niftycracked below the 8,400-mark in early trade today on profit-booking at higher levels and foreign capital outflows ahead of IIP data to be released later in the day.

The 30-share index was down 412.53 points, or 1.49 pct, at 27,105.15, with stocks of realty, consumer durables, auto, FMCG and power trading in the negative zone.

Sensex had rallied 265.15 points yesterday. 

The NSE benchmark Nifty fell 133.75 points, or 1.56 pct, to trade at 8,392.00. 

Traders said besides profit-booking after yesterday's gains, a cut-down in positions by cautious participants ahead of IIP numbers weighed on sentiment. 

Moreover, a mixed trend on other Asian bourses also influenced the trading. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.54 pct while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.28 pct in morning trade today. Shanghai Composite index was up 0.27 pct. 

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at record high by rising 1.17 pct in yesterday's trade.

Source: IANS
