Sensex Crosses 30k Points, Nifty At New Closing High

MUMBAI: Positive global cues and optimism over the upcoming quarterly earning results pushed the Indian equity markets to their new closing highs during Wednesday's trade.



The NSE Nifty touched its new record high level of 9,367 points. The BSE Sensex also made new record high of over 30,160-points mark during the intra-day trade.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the day's trade higher by 45.25 points or 0.49 per cent to touch 9,351.85 points, its new closing high.



The benchmark index made a new record high of 9,367 points during the intra-day trade.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed higher by 190.11 points or 0.63 per cent.



It opened at 30,030.20 points, and closed trade at 30,133.35 points -- up from its previous close at 29,943.24 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 30,167.09 points and a low of 29,968.57 points during the intra-day trade.

