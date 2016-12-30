Rupee Appreciation, Value Buying Lift Indian Equities

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets soared on Friday as investors' sentiments were buoyed by rupee appreciation, firm global cues and value buying.



The key indices provisionally closed with gains of around one pct each as banking, healthcare and capital goods stocks witnessed healthy buying.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 82.20 points or 1.01 pct to 8,185.80 points.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 26,441.51 points, provisionally closed at 26,626.46 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- up 260.31 points or 0.99 pct from the previous day's close at 26,366.15 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 26,678.60 points and a low of 26,406.53 points during the intra-day trade.



The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls -- with 1,739 advances and 879 declines.



On Wednesday, the equity markets surged due to short-covering and value buying on the back of futures and options (F&O) expiry.



The barometer index was up 155.47 points or 0.59 pct, whereas the NSE Nifty gained 68.75 points or 0.86 pct.

