Profit Booking Drags Equity Markets Lower

MUMBAI: Profit booking along with a weak rupee dragged the key Indian equity indices lower on Friday.



According to market observers, selling pressure was witnessed in the metal, auto, oil and gas stocks.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined by 84.25 points or 0.90 per cent to provisionally close the day's trade at 9,275.65 points.



However, the key index made a new intra-day record high of 9,374.55 points.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) provisionally closed lower by 290.18 points or 0.96 per cent.



The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 30,142.14 points, provisionally closed at 29,836.03 points (around 3.30 p.m.) from the previous day's close at 30,126.21 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 30,176.55 points and a low of 29,823.60 points during the day's trade.

