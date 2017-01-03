Positive Global Cues Buoy Indian Equities

MUMBAI: Positive global indices, along with value buying and short covering, buoyed the Indian equities markets on Tuesday.



The key indices provisionally closed on a flat note -- marginally in the green, as healthy buying was witnessed in consumer durables, oil and gas, and banking stocks.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 12.75 points or 0.16 pct to 8,192.25 points.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 26,616.92 points, provisionally closed at 26,643.24 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- up 47.79 points or 0.18 pct from the previous day's close at 26,595.45 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 26,724.40 points and a low of 26,488.37 points during the intra-day trade.



The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls -- with 1,839 advances and 921 declines.



On Monday, profit booking pulled the Indian equities markets lower. The barometer index was down 31.01 points or 0.12 pct to close at 26,595.45 points, while the NSE Nifty fell by 6.30 points or 0.08 pct to 8,179.50 points.

Read Also:

India's Economy Trumped Britain In 2016

PM's Announcements Will Enhance Economic Activities: Jaitley