NEW DELHI: Nine of the 10 most valued companies registered a combined profit addition of 71,964 crore in their market valuation last week, with ITC reporting maximum gains.

ITC, TCS, HUL, Coal India (CIL), RIL, HDFC, Infosys, HDFC Bank and SBI saw their market capitalisation grow by 71,963.70 crore while ONGC suffered a loss of 1,865.37 crore during the week to Friday.

ITC turned out to be the biggest gainer with an addition of 19,620.45 crore in its market capitalisation at 2,92,064.22 crore. TCS added 14,137.82 crore with its m-cap soaring to 4,65,405.23 crore.

HUL saw an addition of 7,650.71 crore at 1,78,834.02 crore, while market valuation of CIL grew 7,386.82 crore to 1,86,222.28 crore.

The corresponding figure for RIL is higher by 7,119.68 crore at 3,50,340.43 crore, while HDFC valuation expanded 5,926.85 crore to 2,00,108.77 crore. Infosys added 4,915.46 crore at 2,32,152.20 crore.

HDFC Bank saw a surge of 4,817.77 crore in its market capitalisation, following which it stood at 3,07,718.15 crore while that of SBI climbed 388.14 crore to 1,93,875.36 crore.

"The euphoria continued on the last trading day of the year... An expectation of tax sops in the budget, weakness of the dollar and robust tax collection are adding to the positive sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.

ONGC is the only company in the top pack that saw an erosion in value, which slumped by 1,865.37 crore to 2,45,692.29 crore.

Coming to the ranking, TCS maintained its numero uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, CIL and HUL.

For the week, the Sensex and the NSE Nifty recorded a rise of 585.76 points or 2.24 pct and 200.05 points or 2.50 pct, respectively.

