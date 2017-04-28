Negative Global Cues Pull Indian Equities Lower

MUMBAI: Negative global cues and heavy selling pressure in banking and FMCG goods pulled the Indian equity markets lower during the early morning trade session on Friday.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 32.65 points or 0.35 per cent to 9,309.50 points.



The barometer 30-scrip BSE Sensex, which opened at 30,064.60 points, traded at 29,954.74 points (at 9.20 a.m.) -- down 75 points or 0.25 per cent from its previous close at 30,029.74 points.



The Sensex has so far touched a high of 30,067.64 points and a low of 29,936.09 points during the intra-day trade.



However, the BSE market breadth was marginally tilted in favour of the bulls -- with 737 advances and 478 declines.



On Thursday, the benchmark indices scaled fresh record highs, but selling pressure triggered by profit bookings dragged them to closing in the red.



The NSE Nifty inched down by 9.70 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 9,342.15 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 30,029.74 points -- down 103.61 points or 0.34 per cent.

