Markets Scale New Highs, But Fail To Sustain

MUMBAI: The Indian equity markets on Thursday made fresh record highs but selling pressure, triggered by profit bookings, dragged them to close in the red.



The wider 51-scrip NSE Nifty touched a new record high level of 9,367.15 points during the intra-day trade. Similarly, the BSE Sensex registered a new record high of 30,184.22 points (intra-day).



On closing basis, the NSE Nifty inched down by 9.70 points or 0.10 per cent to provisionally close at 9,342.15 points.



The barometer 30-scrip BSE Sensex, which opened at 30,141.39 points, provisionally closed at 30,029.74 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- down 103.61 points or 0.34 per cent from its previous close at 30,133.35 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 30,184.22 points and a low of 29,973.40 points during the intra-day trade.



The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,553 declines and 1,314 advances.

