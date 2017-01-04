Menu
Search

Markets Open On A Positive Note On Wednesday

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Print Print Email Email

 MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

After opening at 26,677.22 points, the Sensex touched a high of 26,701.79 and a low of 26,643.34 points in the trade so far.

It had closed at 26,643.24 points on Tuesday.

The broader 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 8,202.65 points after closing at 8,192.25 points.

Read Also:
PM's Announcements Will Enhance Economic Activities: Jaitley
Nine Of Top 10 Companies Add Rs.71,964 Cr In M-Cap, ITC Biggest Gainer
Demonetisation To Have Transformative Effect On Economy: Urjit Patel
MF Folio Count Climbs 44 Lakh In Apr-Nov To Record 5.2 Crore
FPI Outflows Hit $6 Billion in November on Cash Turmoil, Global Jitters
Interest, Tax Rates To Go Down Post Demonetisation: Arjun Ram Meghwal
Mutual Funds Add Rs.4-Trillion To Kitty In 2016, Eyes Rs.20-Trillion Mark In 2017
Demonetisation: Government To Notify Scheme For Taxing Black Money Holders This Week
Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
Looking For Loan? Let us Help you !!!
Product
Name
City
Phone
Email
Loan Amount
Annual Income
Preferred banks
Captcha
Type the characters you see in the picture
  Submit
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Email:
Social Media
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved