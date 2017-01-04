Markets Open On A Positive Note On Wednesday

MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE opened on a positive note on Wednesday.



After opening at 26,677.22 points, the Sensex touched a high of 26,701.79 and a low of 26,643.34 points in the trade so far.



It had closed at 26,643.24 points on Tuesday.



The broader 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 8,202.65 points after closing at 8,192.25 points.

