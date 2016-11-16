Menu
Markets Open On A Positive Note On Wednesday

Wednesday, November 16, 2016
MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 26,508.94 points, touched a high of 26,621.40 and a low of 26,401.92 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 26,304.63 points.

The Sensex is trading at 26,408.80 points up by 104,17 points or 0.40 pct.

On the other hand the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange(NSE) opened at 8,205.65 points after closing at 8,108.45 points.

The Nifty was trading at 8,158.60 points in the morning.

Source: IANS
