Markets Open On A Higher Note On Wednesday

MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a higher note during the morning session of the trade.



The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 30,030.20 points, touched a high of 30,071.61 points and a low of 30004.28 points.



On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 29,943.24 points.



The Sensex is trading at 30,044.54 points, up by 101.30 points or 0.34 per cent.



On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,336.20 points after closing at 9,306.60 points.



The Nifty is trading at 9,330.85 points in the morning.

