Menu
Search

Markets Open On A Higher Note On Wednesday

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
8
Separator
11
Separator
8
Separator
4
Separator
 Print Print Email Email

MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a higher note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 30,030.20 points, touched a high of 30,071.61 points and a low of 30004.28 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 29,943.24 points.

The Sensex is trading at 30,044.54 points, up by 101.30 points or 0.34 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,336.20 points after closing at 9,306.60 points.

The Nifty is trading at 9,330.85 points in the morning.

Read Also:
ITI Picks Infor To Facilitate Better GST Compliance
Economy To Grow Over 3-Fold To $7.25 Trn By 2030: Niti
Economy To Grow 7.2 Pct In FY18; GST To Have Positive Impact: World Bank
India Inc's Foreign Investments Jumps 2-Fold To $3 Bn In Mar
CAD To Widen Significantly To 1.6 Pct Of GDP In 2017, Report Says
 
Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
Looking For Loan? Let us Help you !!!
Product
Name
City
Phone
Email
Loan Amount
Annual Income
Preferred banks
Captcha
Type the characters you see in the picture
  Submit
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Email:
Social Media
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved