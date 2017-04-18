Markets Open On A Higher Note On Tuesday

MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a higher note during the morning session of the trade.



The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 29,487.78 points, touched a high of 29,680.63 points and a low of 29,487.78 points.



On Monday, the Sensex closed at 29,413.66 points.



The Sensex is trading at 29,656.25 points up by 242.59 points or 0.82 per cent.



On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,163.00 points after closing at 9,139.30 points.



The Nifty is trading at 9,185.40 points in the morning.

