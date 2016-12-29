Key Indian Equity Market Indices Open On A Volatile Note

MUMBAI: Taking cues from global markets the key Indian equity market indices showed a mixed and volatile trend at the opening of trade on Thursday.



The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 26,210.68 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 26,429.41. Minutes into trading, it was trading at 26,222.11 points, up by 11.43 points, or 0.04 pct.



At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 8,034.85 points, was quoting at 8,029.05 points, down 5.80 points or 0.07 pct.



On Wednesday, outflow of foreign funds, along with profit booking ahead of derivatives expiry and broadly negative global indices, pulled the Indian equity markets down.



The key indices lost their earlier gains and closed on a flat note, as heavy selling pressure was noticed in stocks of oil and gas, capital goods and energy.



The Sensex was down only by 2.76 points or 0.01 pct at Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 26,415.05 points and a low of 26,191.72 points.



The Nifty, was marginally up by two points or 0.02 pct.



On Thursday, Asian shares were down following Wall Street suffering a hindrance after weeks of gains, while the dollar was in demand as US government debt offered premiums over euro zone bonds.



Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in red, down 0.99 pct, Hang Seng up by 0.10 pct while South Korea's Kospi was also down by 0.04 pct. China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.03 percent.



On a negative note, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.90 pct and FTSE 100 was up by 0.53 pct at the closing on Wednesday.

