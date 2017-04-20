Key Indian Equity Market Indices Open Higher

MUMBAI: Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.



The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 29,336.57 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 29,358.59 points.



Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 29,369.55 points, up by 32.98 points, or 0.11 pct.



At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 9,103.50 points, was quoting at 9,108.10 points, up by 4.60 points or 0.05 pct.



Prolonged outflow of foreign funds and heavy selling pressure in banking stocks pushed the Indian equity markets to close on a flat-to-negative note on Wednesday.



Besides, investors' sentiments were cautious following weak global cues and concern over the ongoing fourth quarter results season.



The Sensex was up by 17.47 points or 0.06 pct at the Wednesday's closing.



In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 29,388.25 points and a low of 29,241.48 points. The Nifty was down by 1.65 points or 0.02 pct.



On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in green, up by 0.23 pct, Hang Seng up by 0.34 pct while South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.38 pct.



China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in red, down by 0.16 pct.



Overnight Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.23 pct while FTSE 100 was in red, down by 0.47 pct at the closing on Wednesday.

Read Also:

CAD To Widen Significantly To 1.6 Pct Of GDP In 2017, Report Says

India Inc's Foreign Investments Jumps 2-Fold To $3 Bn In Mar