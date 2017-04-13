Key Indian Equity Market Indices Open Flat

MUMBAI: Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened flat.



Ahead of fourth quarter results, the markets took a cautious approach.



The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 29,643.48 points on Wednesday, opened lower at 29, 637.12 points.



Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 29,594.98 points, down by 48.50 points, or 0.16 pct.



At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 9,203.45 points, was quoting at 9,158.70 points, down by 17.75 points or 0.19 pct.



According to market observers, profit booking ahead of the fourth quarter results season and the upcoming macro-economic data could be attributed to the downfall in the Indian equity markets on Wednesday.



Rising geo-political tensions and volatile rupee movement against the US dollar eroding investors' appetite for risk taking, also adversely contributed the depression in the market.



The Sensex was down by 144.87 points or 0.49 pct at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 29,838.82 points and a low of 29,549.74 points. The Nifty too was down by 33.55 points or 0.36 pct.



On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a mixed trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in red, down by 1.13 pct, Hang Seng down by 0.09 pct while South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.38 pct. China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.08 pct.



Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.52 pct while FTSE 100 also slipped down by 0.22 pct at the closing on Wednesday.

Read Also:

Avg Cost Of Equity In India Higher Than Developed Nations

Global IT Spending To Grow 1.4 Pct In 2017: Gartner



