Key Indian Equity Market Indices Open Flat

MUMBAI: With declining oil prices and widespread anxiety over the impact of demonetisation, the key Indian equity market indices opened flat on Thursday.



The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 26,298.69 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 26,304.90 points and minutes into trading, it was quoting at 26,309.17 points, up 10.48 points, or 0.04 pct.



At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 8,111.60 points, was trading at 8,105.10 points, down by 6.50 points or 0.08 pct.



On Wednesday, markets closed on a flat note due to heavy selling pressure and prevailing anxiety over the impact of demonetisation. Both the markets swung between green and red throughout the day.



The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) dipped by 5.94 points or, 0.02 pct at the closing. In the day's trade, the index touched a high of 26,621.40 points and a low of 26,239.21 points. The Nifty, was up by 3.15 points, or 0.04 pct.



On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a mixed trend after oil prices declined weighing investors' sentiments.



Japan's Nikkei 225 was up marginally by 0.01 percent while Hang Seng was down by 0.09 pct.



South Korea's Kospi was also trading in red, down by 0.11 pct. China's Shanghai Composite index was also quoting in red, down by 0.44 pct.



Overnight, the Nasdaq, on Wednesday, inched up by 0.36 percent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.64 pct.

