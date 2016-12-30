Menu
Key Indian Equity Indices Trade Higher In Early Session

Friday, December 30, 2016
MUMBAI: Key Indian equity market indices opened in the green on Friday even as investors await any new government announcement as the deadline to deposit old notes draws to a close.

The indices traded up despite the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report indicating further increase of banks' bad loans.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 66.70 points or 0.25  pct higher during the early session.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 27.40 points or 0.34  pct higher at 8,131.00 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 26,441.51 points, was trading at 26,432.85 points (at 9.16 a.m.) in the early session, higher 66.70 points or 0.25  pct from the previous day's close at 26,366.15 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 26,442.44 points and a low of 26,406.53 points in the trade so far.

Source: IANS
