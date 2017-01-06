Menu
Search

Key Indian Equity Indices Trade Higher During Early Session

Friday, January 6, 2017
17
Separator
20
Separator
27
Separator
6
Separator
 Print Print Email Email

MUMBAI: Key Indian equity market indices opened in the green on Friday following global cues. Investors also await the estimates of 2016-17 GDP from the Central Statistical Organisation.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 75.56 points or 0.28 per cent higher during the early session.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 12.30 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 8,286.10 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 26,929.69 points, was trading at 26,953.80 points (at 9.16 a.m.) in the early session, higher 75.56 points or 0.28 per cent from the previous day's close at 26,878.24 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 26,957.14 points and a low of 26,913.58 points in the trade so far.

Read Also:
Paytm Gets RBI Approval For Payments Bank
Nine Of Top 10 Companies Add Rs.71,964 Cr In M-Cap, ITC Biggest Gainer
PM's Announcements Will Enhance Economic Activities: Jaitley
Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
Looking For Loan? Let us Help you !!!
Product
Name
City
Phone
Email
Loan Amount
Annual Income
Preferred banks
Captcha
Type the characters you see in the picture
  Submit
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Email:
Social Media
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved