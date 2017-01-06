Key Indian Equity Indices Trade Higher During Early Session

MUMBAI: Key Indian equity market indices opened in the green on Friday following global cues. Investors also await the estimates of 2016-17 GDP from the Central Statistical Organisation.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 75.56 points or 0.28 per cent higher during the early session.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 12.30 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 8,286.10 points.



The BSE Sensex, which opened at 26,929.69 points, was trading at 26,953.80 points (at 9.16 a.m.) in the early session, higher 75.56 points or 0.28 per cent from the previous day's close at 26,878.24 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 26,957.14 points and a low of 26,913.58 points in the trade so far.

