Key Indian Equity Indices Trade Flat

Friday, November 18, 2016
MUMBAI: Key Indian equity market indices opened flat on Friday following global cues.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 39.05 points or 0.15 pct lower during the early session.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading 17.90 points or 0.22 pct higher at 8,097.85 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 26,270.20 points, was trading at 26,188.57 points (at 9.17 a.m.) in the early session, lower 39.05 points or 0.15 pct from the previous day's close at 26,227.62 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 26,272.84 points and a low of 26,187.52 points in the trade so far.

Source: IANS
