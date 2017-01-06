Menu
Key Indian Equity Indices Provisionally Close In Red

Friday, January 6, 2017
MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices provisionally closed Friday's trade in the negative territory.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) provisionally closed 119.01 points or 0.44 per cent lower.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also provisionally closed 23.40 points or 0.28 pct lower at 8,250.40 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 26,929.69 points, provisionally closed the day's trading at 26,759.23 points (at 03.31 p.m.), 119.01 points or 0.44 per cent lower from the previous day's close at 26,878.24 points.

Source: IANS
