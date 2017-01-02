Key Indian Equity Indices Open In Green

Menu
Monday, January 2, 2017
MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices on Monday opened in the green following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new year eve address and lending rate cuts by some banks.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 6.75 points or 0.03  pct higher soon after opening.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading 13 points or 0.16  pct higher at 8,198.80 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 26,711.15 points, was trading at 26,633.21 points (at 9.17 a.m.), higher 6.75 points or 0.03  pct from the previous day's close at 26,626.46 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 26,720.98 points and a low of 26,627.90 points in the trade so far.

Source: IANS
