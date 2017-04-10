Key Indian Equity Indices Open Higher

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices on Monday opened higher.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 55.49 points or 0.19 per cent higher soon after opening.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 20.60 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 9218.90 points.



The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 29,752.62 points, was trading at 29,762.10 points (at 9.17 a.m.), higher 55.49 points or 0.19 per cent from the previous day's close at 29,706.61 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 29,831.32 points and a low of 29,752.53 points in the trade so far.

