Key Indian Equity Indices Open Flat

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices on Monday opened flat.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 23.07 points or 0.08 per cent lower soon after opening.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 6.70 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 9,144.10 points.



The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 29,470.27 points, was trading at 29,438.38 points (at 9.16 a.m.), lower 23.07 points or 0.08 per cent from the previous day's close at 29,461.45 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 29,470.27 points and a low of 29,429.23 points in the trade so far.

