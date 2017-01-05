Indian Equities Surge On Positive Global Cues, Strong Rupee

MUMBAI: Indian equities markets surged on Thursday as positive global cues, appreciation in the rupee and firm crude oil prices lifted investors' sentiments.



The key indices provisionally closed with gains of around one pct each, as healthy buying was witnessed in automobile, metal and banking stocks.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged up by 83.30 points or 1.02 pct to 8,273.80 points.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 26,738.42 points, provisionally closed at 26,878.24 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- up 245.11 points or 0.92 pct from the previous day's close at 26,633.13 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 26,917.21 points and a low of 26,738.42 points during the intra-day trade.



The BSE market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls -- with 1,941 advances and 903 declines.



On Wednesday, weak domestic services data and a lack of consensus at the GST Council meet pulled the benchmark indices lower, with the barometer index down 10.11 points or 0.04 pct, while the NSE Nifty inched down by 1.75 points or 0.02 pct to 8,190.50 points.

