Indian Equities Open On Negative Note

MUMBAI: Indian equities markets opened on a negative note on Tuesday, as investors' sentiments were suppressed by a weak rupee and domestic macro-economic data, along with dim global cues.



The key indices traded in the red during the early morning trade session, as banking, IT and TECK (technology, media and entertainment) stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped by 17.05 points or 0.21 pct to 8,162.45 points.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 26,616.92 points, traded at 26,513.03 points (at 9.30 a.m.) -- down 82.42 points or 0.21 pct from the previous day's close at 26,595.45 points.



The Sensex has touched a high of 26,638.91 points and a low of 26,495.67 points during the intra-day trade so far.



However, the BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls -- with 1,070 advances and 508 declines.



On Monday, profit booking pulled the Indian equities markets lower. The barometer index was down 31.01 points or 0.12 pct to close at 26,595.45 points, while the NSE Nifty fell by 6.30 points or 0.08 pct to 8,179.50 points.

