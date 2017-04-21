Menu
Search

Indian Equities Open In Green

Friday, April 21, 2017
7
Separator
4
Separator
8
Separator
 Print Print Email Email

MUMBAI:  Indian equity markets on Friday opened in the green as investors' sentiments were buoyed by positive global cues and healthy buying in oil and gas, banking and consumer durables stocks.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 25.30 points or 0.28 pct, to 9,161.70 points.

The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 29,575.66 points, traded at 29,483.04 points (at 9.22 a.m.) -- up 60.65 points or 0.21 pct from the previous close at 29,422.39 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 29,584.34 points and a low of 29,482.73 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls -- with 1,184 advances and 325 declines.

Read Also:
Economy To Grow 7.2 Pct In FY18; GST To Have Positive Impact: World Bank
India Inc's Foreign Investments Jumps 2-Fold To $3 Bn In Mar
CAD To Widen Significantly To 1.6 Pct Of GDP In 2017, Report Says
Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
Looking For Loan? Let us Help you !!!
Product
Name
City
Phone
Email
Loan Amount
Annual Income
Preferred banks
Captcha
Type the characters you see in the picture
  Submit
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Email:
Social Media
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved