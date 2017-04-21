Indian Equities Open In Green

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets on Friday opened in the green as investors' sentiments were buoyed by positive global cues and healthy buying in oil and gas, banking and consumer durables stocks.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 25.30 points or 0.28 pct, to 9,161.70 points.



The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 29,575.66 points, traded at 29,483.04 points (at 9.22 a.m.) -- up 60.65 points or 0.21 pct from the previous close at 29,422.39 points.



The Sensex has so far touched a high of 29,584.34 points and a low of 29,482.73 points during the intra-day trade.



The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls -- with 1,184 advances and 325 declines.

