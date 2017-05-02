Indian Equities Close In Red, Sensex Below 30,000-Mark

MUMBAI: Despite positive global cues and healthy domestic macro-economic data, Indian equity markets provisionally closed in the negative on Tuesday, as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in healthcare and capital goods stocks.



The barometer 30-scrip BSE Sensitive index (Sensex) slipped below the psychologically important 30,000-point mark, however, the wider NSE Nifty retained its position above the 9,300-point level.



Besides, investors were cautious ahead of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee meet scheduled to start later in the evening.



The 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 9.75 points or 0.10 pct at 9,313.80 points.



The BSE Sensex, which opened at 30,021.49 points, provisionally closed at 29,921.18 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- up a tad 0.64 points or 0.01 pct from its previous close at 29,918.40 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 30,069.24 points and a low of 29,804.12 points during the intra-day trade.



The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,535 declines and 1,358 advances.



Last week, the benchmark indices closed on a lower note on the back of huge outflow of foreign funds and weak global cues.



The NSE Nifty fell by 38.10 points or 0.41 pct to close at 9,304.05 points, while the Sensex closed at 29,918.40 points -- down 111.34 points or 0.37 pct.

