Indian Equities Close Higher On Strong Buying Support

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets on Thursday provisionally closed in the green on strong buying support witnessed in consumer durables, capital goods and automobile stocks.



However, caution prevailed over the ongoing fourth quarter results season, coupled with mixed global cues and a marginally weak rupee.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 32.90 points or 0.36 pct to 9,136.40 points.



The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 29,358.59 points, provisionally closed at 29,422.39 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- up 85.82 points or 0.29 pct from the previous close at 29,336.57 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 29,453.06 points and a low of 29,341.68 points during the intra-day trade.



The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,823 advances and 1,046 declines.



On Wednesday, the benchmark indices closed on a flat note on the back of prolonged outflow of foreign funds and heavy selling pressure in banking stocks.

