Indian Equities Close Flat, Banking Stocks Recede

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets provisionally closed on a flat note on Wednesday as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, healthcare and IT stocks.



Besides, investors' sentiments were hampered by weak global cues and the ongoing fourth quarter results season.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down by 1.65 points or 0.02 pct to 9,103.50 points.



On the other hand, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 29,369.90 points, provisionally closed at 29,336.57 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- up 17.47 points or 0.06 pct from the previous close at 29,319.10 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 29,388.25 points and a low of 29,241.48 points during the intra-day trade.



The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,611 advances and 1,218 declines.



On Tuesday, the benchmark indices were pulled to their lowest levels in three weeks by bearish global cues on the back of rising geo-political tensions, coupled with huge outflow of foreign funds.

Read Also:

Economy To Grow 7.2 Pct In FY18; GST To Have Positive Impact: World Bank

India Inc's Foreign Investments Jumps 2-Fold To $3 Bn In Mar