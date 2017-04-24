Menu
ITI Picks Infor To Facilitate Better GST Compliance

Monday, April 24, 2017
NEW DELHI: Business application provider Infor has said it will offer enterprise solutions to government-owned ITI for enhanced GST compliance and a speedier decision support system. 

Infor, in a statement, said ITI chose to upgrade to Infor LN, an enterprise resource planning solution.

"An advantage of this upgrade is to do away with the need to load any specific application at the user premises, leading to hassle-free management of the system," the statement said. 

GST is expected to be rolled out from July 1 and companies will have to get their technology ready to adapt to the new indirect tax regime which will subsume excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies.

Source: PTI
