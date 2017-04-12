Global Cues, Upcoming Macro-Data Pull Equities Lower

MUMBAI: Negative global cues along with caution over the upcoming macro-economic data and weak rupee depressed the Indian equity markets on Wednesday.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) dipped by 35.90 points or 0.39 per cent to provisionally close at 9,201.10 points.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE provisionally closed lower by 158.19 points or 0.53 per cent.



The BSE Sensex, which opened at 29,838.82 points, closed at 29,630.16 points (at 3.30 p.m.) from Tuesday's close at 29,788.35 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 29,838.82 points and a low of 29,549.74 points during the intra-day trade.

