Global Cues, Rupee Lift Indian Equities

MUMBAI: Higher global indices along with a strengthened rupee lifted the Indian equity markets on Tuesday.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed the day's trade higher by 88.65 points or 0.96 pct to touch 9,306.60 points.



The benchmark index made a new record high at 9,309.20 points during the intra-day trade.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the Bombay Stock Exchange provisionally closed higher by 287.40 points or 0.97 pct.



It opened at 29,825.14 points, and provisionally closed trade at 29,943.24 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- up from its previous close at 29,655.84 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 29,961.82 points and a low of 29,780.84 points during the intra-day trade.



"The benchmark indices rallied for the second consecutive session and extended gains tracking positive global cues and appreciation of Indian rupee against US dollar," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls.

