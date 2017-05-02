Menu
Search

Global Cues Help Sensex Regain 30,000-Mark

Tuesday, May 2, 2017
9
Separator
7
Separator
13
Separator
 Print Print Email Email

MUMBAI: Positive global cues and a stronger rupee pushed the Indian equity markets higher during the morning trade session on Tuesday.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 42.15 points or 0.45 pct to 9,346.20 points

The barometer 30-scrip BSE Sensex, which opened at 30,021.49 points, traded at 30,055.78 points (at 10.10 a.m.) -- up 137.38 points or 0.46 pct from its previous close at 29,918.40 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 30,069.24 points and a low of 30,001.94 points during the intra-day trade.

Read Also:
BSE Launches Disaster Recovery Centre In Hyderabad
FIIs Pour In $3.5 Bn Into Indian Capital Markets In April
Samsung Regains Top Spot In Q1 Smartphone Market
Exports May Touch $325 Billion In 2017-18: PHD Chamber
Govt To Meet 3.5 Pct Fiscal Deficit Target For FY17: CGA
Domestic PE Investments Rising; This Yr May Set New Benchmark
Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
Looking For Loan? Let us Help you !!!
Product
Name
City
Phone
Email
Loan Amount
Annual Income
Preferred banks
Captcha
Type the characters you see in the picture
  Submit
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Email:
Social Media
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved