Global Cues Help Sensex Regain 30,000-Mark
MUMBAI: Positive global cues and a stronger rupee pushed the Indian equity markets higher during the morning trade session on Tuesday.
The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 42.15 points or 0.45 pct to 9,346.20 points
The barometer 30-scrip BSE Sensex, which opened at 30,021.49 points, traded at 30,055.78 points (at 10.10 a.m.) -- up 137.38 points or 0.46 pct from its previous close at 29,918.40 points.
The Sensex has so far touched a high of 30,069.24 points and a low of 30,001.94 points during the intra-day trade.
Source: IANS
