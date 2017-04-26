Menu
Search

Ginesys Launches ERP Solution For GST Compliance

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
1
Separator
3
Separator
1
Separator
1
Separator
 Print Print Email Email

NEW DELHI: Retail management solutions provider Ginesys today said it has launched a Goods and Services Tax compliance and enterprise resource planning integrated solution - 'EasemyGST'. 

"It is an innovative digital platform for businesses to switch their operations to GST tax regime. It provides a well-defined tax compliance technological solution," Ginesys said in a statement.

With the GST implementation, all the tax compliances need to be fully met while ensuring zero disruption to businesses and EasemyGST is a secure platform with robust linkages to the government's GSTN database, it added. 

"The online portal allows enterprises to focus on their core business competencies, while taking the accountability of all the GST-filings work of respective companies on itself," it added.

Read Also:
Jaitley Says 7-8 Pct Growth 'Absolute Normal' For India
ITI Picks Infor To Facilitate Better GST Compliance
Economy To Grow Over 3-Fold To $7.25 Trn By 2030: Niti
Economy To Grow 7.2 Pct In FY18; GST To Have Positive Impact: World Bank
Source: PTI
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
Looking For Loan? Let us Help you !!!
Product
Name
City
Phone
Email
Loan Amount
Annual Income
Preferred banks
Captcha
Type the characters you see in the picture
  Submit
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Email:
Social Media
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved