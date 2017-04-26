Ginesys Launches ERP Solution For GST Compliance

NEW DELHI: Retail management solutions provider Ginesys today said it has launched a Goods and Services Tax compliance and enterprise resource planning integrated solution - 'EasemyGST'.



"It is an innovative digital platform for businesses to switch their operations to GST tax regime. It provides a well-defined tax compliance technological solution," Ginesys said in a statement.



With the GST implementation, all the tax compliances need to be fully met while ensuring zero disruption to businesses and EasemyGST is a secure platform with robust linkages to the government's GSTN database, it added.



"The online portal allows enterprises to focus on their core business competencies, while taking the accountability of all the GST-filings work of respective companies on itself," it added.

