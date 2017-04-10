Geo-Political Concerns Pull Indian Equities Lower

MUMBAI: Global geo-political tensions, a weak rupee and selling pressure in IT, consumer durables, and Teck (technology, media and entertainment) stocks pulled the domestic equity markets lower on Monday.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 16.85 points or 0.18 per cent to 9,181.45 points.



The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 29,752.62 points, provisionally closed at 29,575.74 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- down 130.87 points or 0.44 per cent from the previous close at 29,706.61 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 29,831.32 points and a low of 29,553.04 points during the intra-day trade.



In contrast, the BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,746 advances and 1,142 declines.



On Friday, the NSE Nifty fell by 63.65 points or 0.69 per cent at 9,198.30 points, and the BSE Sensex closed at 29,706.61 points -- down 220.73 points or 0.74 per cent.

Read Also:

Forex Reserves Move Up $2 Bn To $369.95 Bn

India's Internet Economy Set To Hit $250 Bn By 2020