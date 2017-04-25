Equity Markets Trade Higher, Oil And Gas Stocks Gain

MUMBAI: The Indian equity markets made substantial gains during the early-morning trade session on Tuesday.



According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in oil and gas, healthcare and capital goods stocks.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 33.10 points or 0.36 per cent to 9,251.05 points.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the Bombay Stock Exchange traded higher by 128.24 points or 0.43 per cent.



It opened at 29,825.14 points and traded at 29,784.08 points (at 9.35 a.m.) -- up from its previous close at 29,655.84 points.



The Sensex has so far touched a high of 29,841.39 points and a low of 29,780.84 points during the intra-day trade.

