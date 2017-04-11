Equity Markets Make Gains During Morning Session

MUMBAI: The Indian equity markets made gains during the morning trade session on Tuesday following healthy buying in oil and gas, capital goods and banking stocks.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged up by 22.85 points or 0.25 per cent at 9,204.30 points.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE gained 117.96 points or 0.40 per cent during the session.



The BSE Sensex, which opened at 29,630.06 points, traded at 29,693.70 points (at 10 a.m.) from its previous day's close at 29,575.74 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 29,700.90 points and a low of 29,570.58 points during the intra-day's trade so far.

Read Also:

Factory Output Grows At 5-Month High On Surge In Orders: PMI

Profit Growth For Manufacturing Cos Improved Significantly In Q3: RBI

Auto Component Aftermarket Size To Touch 75,705 Cr By FY20

India's Media, Entertainment Revenues Seen At 2.41 Lakh Crore By 2021