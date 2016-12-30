Double-Digit Growth In India\'s Tax Collection Figures: Jaitley

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday said a lot more money had come into the banking system after the government's November 8 demonetisation announcement, with an ability of banks to lend higher.

"The revenue figures that have been updated are significant. The direct tax figures of the Income Tax are now available with an increase of 14.4 pct with a net increase of 13.6 pct till December 19, 2016," said Arun Jaitley.

"The indirect tax figures till November 30 are updated with an increase in the central indirect taxes of 26.2 pct," said the minister while thanking the people of India who supported the demonetisation move.

"Life insurance, international tourism, petroleum consumption, flow into mutual funds has increased by 11 pct," said the Finance minister.

He further added that with the critical part of remonetisation already behind us, and there being no impact on the above areas, the situation in the coming weeks is surely going to get bigger and better.

"Large benefits of the demonetisation move are visible, what is in banks is an identifiable impact on tax collection already visible," added Jaitley.

Adding to this he said that RBI has large amount of currency available, out of which major part of currency has been replaced.

"The critics have been proved wrong. There could have been adverse impact of demonetisation on GDP for quarter or so, but it is not as bad as predicted," Jaitley said on the impact of demonetisation on the GDP.

