Canara Bank Comes Up With Mobile ATMs to Help People

By SiliconIndia   |   Tuesday, November 15, 2016
BENGALURU: Government’s decision to demonetize and disband Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currency notes has led people scurrying to get a hold of their finances. There have been long queues at Banks and ATMs, as people wait patiently to exchange the money or draw some cash from the ATMs to cater to their monthly and daily needs. While this was expected, the banks are also trying their best to help the common man. According to the government, “This is only a temporary phase and it will wither away.” The move by the government has generally been met with positive response from the common man, while the opposition forces are trying their best to make an issue out of this.

Banks have come out with innovative ways to help people and if you are in Bangalore, then there is a mobile ATM of Canara Bank that can help you in these cashless days. In a bid to help the common man, Canara bank has come out with this innovative idea to help people from standing in endless queues at the ATMs. On Sunday evening this mobile ATM was seen on MG Road, which allowed people to withdraw money in a short duration and brought a smile on people who were paranoid. Till now it has helped people to withdraw Rs.8 lakh worth of cash. The bus arrived at 5.30 pm to help people withdraw cash and skip the long queues outside banks.

According to Mr Chiniwar, General Manager, Canara Bank, sufficient cash will reach ATMs by Wednesday and this will help reduce the tension and anxiety among people and reduce the insane rush that we are seeing at the banks.

Email:
Social Media
