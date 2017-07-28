Can you follow "one fund fits all" mantra for investing?

Following the herd is a very common phenomenon, be it education, jobs or even investing. But its negatives are most acutely felt when it comes to investing – where you stand to lose lakhs if not more!

Herd Mentality in Investing

To put it simply, herd investing means blindly copying what the crowd is doing, whether it’s about buying a consumer product or investing in mutual funds or stocks. With investments, it’s always tricky to know if your decision is correct. Only a few of us are actually born with the knack of choosing the right funds or stocks to invest in. For the rest of us, the options are clear – either study and research to decide, or simply invest in the fund everyone is investing in. And, most fall in this latter category, thus falling prey to the herd mentality and doing more harm than good to themselves.

Let’s elaborate. Suppose you don’t understand the stock market much but still invest at the behest of your peer or get swayed by noticing how everyone’s making money off it. Now, when the market dips, you will be quick to follow other investors and sell your stocks without really knowing or understanding why to do so. Alternatively, if you were investing in funds, due to a fall in the market, you may start pulling out your money. But in both the cases, you are taking a decision without really understanding the triggers and the consequences.

While herd investing will benefit you on occasions but in the long term, it won’t hold and might make you lose out on opportunities.

"I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful."

This Warren Buffett quote sums up herd investing beautifully!

How to Get Out of the Herd Investing Trap?

In order to invest on your own and not follow the crowd, you first need to understand what kind of any investor you are. Knowing your investor profile is the first step towards making informed decisions with respect to investments.