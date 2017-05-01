Menu
Search

BSE Launches Disaster Recovery Centre In Hyderabad

Monday, May 1, 2017
6
Separator
11
Separator
11
Separator
2
Separator
 Print Print Email Email

HYDERABAD: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Saturday launched its Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC) here, a statement said. BSE DRC is a replication of the primary site and ensures that all data is available at disaster recovery site with near zero time lag. Among others, the automation tool provides a real-time monitoring of the sync status between primary and disaster recovery sites and has also helped reduce manpower requirement for handling operations, BSE said in a statement. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and allied facilities matching global standards, DRC would ensure seamless continuation of exchange operations, aid in diversifying the risk, and fortify the capabilities in terms of processes, people and technology infrastructure.

BSE DRC is designed in line with other global technology hubs which will invite more premier institutions to invest in Hyderabad. Telangana’s Information Technology, Industries & Commerce Minister K. T. Rama Rao inaugurated the facility. BSE Ltd Chairman Sudhakar Rao said that they received unstinting support of various state authorities, regulators and stakeholders here.

He said they have contributed in their own humble and modest way, in fulfilling the vision of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, of creating a globally attractive investment destination in the state. “Today, therefore, is an opportunity for us to not only just diversify our risk and strengthen our competencies, but also participate in the state’s growth story,” he added.

Read Also:
Samsung Regains Top Spot In Q1 Smartphone Market
FIIs Pour In $3.5 Bn Into Indian Capital Markets In April
Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
Looking For Loan? Let us Help you !!!
Product
Name
City
Phone
Email
Loan Amount
Annual Income
Preferred banks
Captcha
Type the characters you see in the picture
  Submit
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Email:
Social Media
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved