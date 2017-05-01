BSE Launches Disaster Recovery Centre In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Saturday launched its Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC) here, a statement said. BSE DRC is a replication of the primary site and ensures that all data is available at disaster recovery site with near zero time lag. Among others, the automation tool provides a real-time monitoring of the sync status between primary and disaster recovery sites and has also helped reduce manpower requirement for handling operations, BSE said in a statement. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and allied facilities matching global standards, DRC would ensure seamless continuation of exchange operations, aid in diversifying the risk, and fortify the capabilities in terms of processes, people and technology infrastructure.

BSE DRC is designed in line with other global technology hubs which will invite more premier institutions to invest in Hyderabad. Telangana’s Information Technology, Industries & Commerce Minister K. T. Rama Rao inaugurated the facility. BSE Ltd Chairman Sudhakar Rao said that they received unstinting support of various state authorities, regulators and stakeholders here.

He said they have contributed in their own humble and modest way, in fulfilling the vision of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, of creating a globally attractive investment destination in the state. “Today, therefore, is an opportunity for us to not only just diversify our risk and strengthen our competencies, but also participate in the state’s growth story,” he added.

